The midfielder was also full of praise for the Fratton faithful who he felt played a major role in the triumph on Saturday afternoon.

Having been relegated last term from the Championship, Lowery understood the tie against Grant McCann’s team would prove to be a real test despite his side’s impressive start to the season.

Yet, the former Crewe midfielder believed it was a real statement that Pompey came away with the victory against one of the early season favourites.

‘I thought it was a great performance and a great win.’ He told The News.

‘We showed a lot of character to come from 1-0 down and I’m really pleased with the display.

‘I thought we stuck to our game plan well, missed out their pressure and tried to put them under pressure, which I thought we did and then that told in the end with the two goals we scored.

‘It’s a massive statement from us. They’ve just come down from the Championship and they'll be right up there so it’s a big statement from us to put in the performance that we did.’

‘We knew that they were going to press, we knew that they’d like to jump and press us so we just tried to eliminate that by playing a bit more direct and I think it worked today’

Fratton Park was once again at full capacity as they witnessed Cowley’s men pick up their fifth success League One victory,

Lowery believes the Pompey fans played a ‘massive’ role in the win and insists his side should utilise the crowd to their advantage in their promotion push.

He continued: ‘The crowd played a massive part for us here, they support us no matter what.

‘Even when their first goal went in and went behind, they got right behind us and really pushed us on to win the game.