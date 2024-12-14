John Mousinho declined to deliver an immediate judgement on Tom McIntyre’s Pompey performance in the aftermath of their Pride Park thumping.

Instead the Blues head coach wants to analyse the centre-half’s display through watching the game back before publicly voicing his opinion.

However, it turned out to be a highly uncomfortable evening for McIntyre as the Blues were frequently exposed defensively during a 4-0 thumping against Derby.

Tom McIntyre has come under criticism from some Pompey fans over his display in the 4-0 hammering at Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet while the 26-year-old came under fire from some of the Fratton faithful, Mousinho prefers to keep his powder dry at present.

He told The News: ‘I don’t want to comment on any individuals at the moment, the XI weren’t good enough and that’s the be-all and end-all of it.

‘I will look at the game and you can ask me again on Wednesday and I will give you my answer there.

‘Regan was struggling with his hamstring and wasn’t worth the risk, certainly it was a straightforward decision and, to be honest, Tom Mac was superb for 45 minutes on Tuesday night against Norwich.

‘I think Regan should be okay for Coventry. It was precautionary, he wasn’t good enough to start the game so it was one of those we just had to leave him out.

‘Regan has been so good, he has played so many games for us that it was disappointing to have to leave him out, but Tom Mac was really good on Tuesday night against Norwich and we thought that would be a natural one to come in.’

Meanwhile, Mousinho has played down fears over Connor Ogilvie after leaving the field in the stoppage time against Derby.

The left-back had suffered a facial injury and couldn’t be replaced as the Blues had already used up their allocation of five substitutes.

Mousinho added: ‘Connor has a large cut on his head, but he’s okay, nothing more severe than that, he will be all right.

‘No concussion, just a big cut.’