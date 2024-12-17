Tino Anjorin has admitted he thought he’d end up joining Pompey permanently last summer.

But Anjorin has revealed how his season-long stay at PO4 from Chelsea saw him endure the worst mental health of his life, after a serious hamstring injury in almost completely removed the muscle from his bone.

Anjorin told the BBC of his injury struggle: ‘My head was gone, it was the worst mental health stage I have experienced in my life.

‘It was just starting to go well, and then my hamstring just tore almost completely off the bone, five per cent was left hanging on, it was not nice.

‘I don't have a story about something getting me through, my head was completely gone - it was the worst mental health I've had in my life.

‘I wasn't dealing with it well at all. No-one could speak to me, no-one could do anything. I just sat there, I'd go in, and just ice it, and then go and just sleep.

‘Six weeks after the surgery, my head was still bad. But then Portsmouth, I really appreciate it, said: “We want you for the end of the season, or when you get back, just take your time, make sure you're really strong so you can get back”.

‘I fully expected to be re-joining Portsmouth permanently this summer, they will always be in my heart, so if someone told me then I'd be playing Milan at San Siro - I'd have laughed at them.

‘It all happened so quickly, even when the opportunity was first brought to me, I didn't believe it.’

After a career hampered by injury, Anjorin is currently enjoying a run of fitness which has helped him to make 12 Serie A appearances this term.

That has seen the Poole man go up against the likes of both Milan sides and a Napoli side containing some familiar faces.

Anjorin added: ‘It was fun playing against Billy Gilmour and Romelu Lukaku with Napoli the other day, San Siro left me dazed in the tunnel and returning to Lazio, where I played with Lokomotiv, for a league game was special.

‘I fit the system, they (Empoli) have a plan for me and my team-mates are helping me to adapt to life in Italy. Personally, my goal is just to play as many games as I can, have a fully-fit season and reach and play full games - as many as I can.

‘That's all that I'm focusing on now. And then, personally, whatever happens, happens. I don't know, I'm not looking into the future right now.’