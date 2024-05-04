Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pompey are keen to bring Tino Anjorin back to Fratton Park.

The News understands the Blues are ready to explore the possibility of a second season on loan at Fratton Park for the Chelsea midfielder.

Anjorin delivered a strong finish to the campaign, after dealing with another sizable setback in a career hampered by injuries to date.

Pompey would be keen to protect themselves against the prospect of another issue surfacing for the 22-year-old.

But John Mousinho has absolutely no doubt about the Poole man being able to make a strong impact in the second tier next term.

Anjorin put five months of frustration behind him with his return, after suffering a serious hamstring injury in the FA Cup reverse at Chesterfield last November.

Five appearances were registered in the season’s finale, including starts as Pompey won the League One title against Barnsley and the final-day success at Lincoln.

Anjorin spoke of his desire to repay the loyalty Pompey had shown in covering his wages during his time in the treatment room, along with being keen to return next season.

Another deal would likely see the Blues pay a portion of the Chelsea academy graduate’s weekly wage, with his existing deal running until next summer.

That contribution would then be lowered in the event of Anjorin being hit with another spell on the sidelines.

Such an agreement then gives Pompey the confidence they will be getting good value, while Anjorin is then given the platform to showcase his obvious talent.

The classy operator has been a popular addition to the Blues ranks, with his quality respected by his peers and the player seen as one of the most gifted in Mousinho’s squad.

Anjorin is currently one of the 18 players away in Las Vegas celebrating the League One title success.

Pompey know they need to strengthen in the areas former Lokomotiv Moscow operates, with Anjorin playing as both a deeper midfielder and in a more advanced role in Mousinho’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation.