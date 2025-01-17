Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey have been warned they will be relegated from the Championship if their remaining transfer needs are not met this month.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To date the Blues have added two new additions to their ranks in the form of loan moves for Bristol City central defender Rob Atkinson and Newcastle midfielder Isaac Haydens.

Teenager Brisbane Roar forward Thomas Waddingham will represent their third bit of January transfer business, when his permanent arrival is confirmed. But with the Australia under-19 international not expected to compete for a first-team place this season, he’s considered one for the future rather than the here and now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey are understood to be keen to add at least two more attacking players to their ranks for the second half of the season - a search that could take on extra urgency after Paddy Lane left Ewood Park on crutches on Wednesday night.

His potential absence leaves the second-from-bottom Blues desperately short of forward options, with Mousinho currently without Kusini Yengi, Mark O’Mahony and Harvey Blair. And with Elias Sorensen having already departed after just five months at Fratton Park, the pressure is growing on Pompey to bring in quality reinforcements that will improve their survival hopes.

No doubt, sporting director Rich Hughes and his recruitment team are busy working behind the scenes to make that happen, with a new left-back also being considered. But if the players identified aren’t up to the standard needed, the Blues ‘will be relegated’.

That’s the harsh reality which The News’ Jordan Cross is predicting. Speaking in the latest episode of Pompey Talk, he said it’s imperative the Blues - with the help of owner Michael Eisner - quickly address the lack of depth in their ranks with players of a certain calibre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think it's apparent, isn't it, that Pompey have that lack of depth,’ said Cross.

‘We can see it. We've been saying it pretty much for most of the season once it became apparent off the back of the (summer) window that the depth wasn't there in terms of quality.

‘So then we've been saying, consequently, now it's on to the January window. And, you know, let's face it, if Pompey don't add the depth of quality that they're short of, Pompey will get relegated.

Pompey owner Michael Eisner | National World

‘If Pompey aren't backed suitably by the Eisners, to get those players in that can make the difference now, which has been the stated ambition - even though it's loans and they don't come cheap - if they're not backed to get the proper players, Pompey will get relegated. Simple as that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Does John see it? I'm sure he does. And I think the fact that there's probably been too many players in that development category (signed) is something that not so much peeves him, but he wants to remedy it. He wants it sorted. He wants it to be now, you know, players that can come in and make that impact. And that has to happen.

‘If that doesn't, I think John would be justified in being unhappy and feeling that he isn't being given the tools.’

Pompey still have time on their hands

Cross admitted now is not the time to judge the success of the current window, with 17 full days of trading still available. Yet he stressed those who arrive need to be for the here and now - not for the future.

He added: ‘Let's not jump the gun here. Let's not start making these criticisms before the January window is closed, because, in Isaac Hayden and Rob Atkinson, I think they’re a couple of decent operators. I like those signings. There's good experience there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Thomas Waddingham coming in, I don't like that signing for the moment. But I understand that you need development players. I don't think that's a signing that John Mousinho’s thinking, I can hang my hat on for a Championship survival bid.

‘That said, Pompey have to try and look to the long term still, so they need to be feeding both of those areas. I know which one's more important, it's staying up, it's the here and now. So we really need to see these last couple of signings, what they're like.

‘I don't care if they aren't permanent signings. I do care about the quality of the additions and then, February 3rd, February 4th, we make our judgments. We then say: “Is that enough? Have they done what's required?” And then ultimately the proof will be in the pudding.

But if Pompey aren't doing that. They will get relegated.’