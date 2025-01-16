‘I will always do that’: Newcastle United arrival’s promise to Portsmouth fans as former Norwich City and QPR man arrives in Championship relegation dogfight
And the Newcastle United arrival is confident he will quickly be at full throttle, after his Blues bow at Blackburn Rovers.
Hayden got 45 minutes off the bench at Ewood Park, as he was plunged straight into the heart of a Championship survival dogfight. The 29-year-old showed glimpses of the tenacious style Pompey fans are anticipating him bringing to their ranks.
And the former QPR and Norwich promised that fully committed approach is exactly what he’ll add to John Mousinho’s squad.
Hayden said: ‘I think everyone knows what my style of play is by now. It’s always about going out and giving 110 per cent. I will always go out, do that and make sure I can win as many duels as possible.
‘I want to win the ball and give to the forward lads as much as possible and keep teams in. It’s a different style of play but I’ve been to a lot of different clubs over the past couple of years and every style of play is different.
‘I’ve only had two full sessions with the team, so I’m still understanding my team-mates and what the manager wants from me and the whole team. My job is to come, learn quickly and help the boys as much as possible.
‘It’s good for me because we have two extra games, so I’m coming in with a good 20-plus games to go. It was a bit different last year because I came in (at QPR) on deadline day, so I got 16 or 17 games.
‘So it’s good to get an extra few games, I can build up the minutes and then I think the match sharpness will come.’
The Blackburn defeat was Hayden’s first competitive performance of the season, with the immediate task for the Jamaica international to get up to speed for what lies ahead at his new temporary home.
The no-nonsense operator is confident it won’t take a huge amount of time to sharpen up his game and get to the required level.
Hayden added: ‘I want to hit the ground running, but I have to be realistic. I felt good physically after 45 minutes, but it’s about getting that match sharpness, which will come.
‘I feel pretty good, but there’s being fit and match fit - the only way you get match fit is by playing games. I know my body and it won’t take too long.’
