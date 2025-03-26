‘I think so’: Portsmouth boss' update on West Ham United starlet’s return after sealing new deal

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 26th Mar 2025, 18:06 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 18:16 BST
Pompey's West Ham loanee Freddie Potts. Pic:Paul Thompson/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Pompey's West Ham loanee Freddie Potts. Pic:Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages
John Mousinho remains confident Pompey are well placed to bring Freddie Potts back to Fratton Park after he sealed a new West Ham deal.

And the Blues boss believes the club’s growing reputation as a trusted home to talent from the Premier League will hold them in good stead, when it comes to a return for the midfielder next season.

News of a new agreement with the Hammers was confirmed for the 21-year-old yesterday, as he signed terms until the summer of 2029.

Potts was due to enter the final year of his existing agreement with the Premier League side next term, but they’ve now moved to secure their asset who’s made a strong impression at PO4 this term.

That kills off any unlikely chance there was of making a move to bring in the former Wycombe man on a permanent basis.

Mousinho doesn’t see the development having any direct bearing on the further temporary agreement Pompey were always like to pursue with Potts.

He said: ‘It’s good news for Freddie but I think it’s irrelevant (to his situation with Pompey).

Pompey's West Ham loanee Freddie Potts. Pic: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImagesplaceholder image
Pompey's West Ham loanee Freddie Potts. Pic: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘You always perhaps hold on to some hope that West Ham haven’t seen any footage of this year, and let him go at the back end of the year for a nominal fee.

‘We always thought that it would be the case though (that he would sign a new deal), they’ve made sure that they’ve kept track of the player and are on top of everything. They seem that.

‘They’ve seen Freddie’s performances and they’ve rewarded him with the contract he deserves.’

The campaign has certainly been a useful one for Potts in terms of his football education, with the Londoner making 30 appearances after stepping up to Championship level from League One.

Potts follows in the footsteps of the likes of Alex Robertson, Tino Anjorin and Abu Kamara, who all had useful loan stints at Fratton Park last term.

This season Mark O’Mahony has picked up a decent amount of minutes as Potts has flourished, with Mousinho confident that will be noted by the likes of West Ham when it comes to future loan deals.

When asked if Pompey will be at the head of queue for another Potts loan, Mousinho said: ‘I think so. Hopefully we’ve shown over the past couple of season to clubs higher up the pyramid that we’re a good club to loan players to.

‘There are some loans which have worked out and some that haven’t, but any player who comes in if they are good enough to play will play.

‘Age isn’t a thing that we’re particularly concerned about, Freddie is a prime example of that - Abu and Robbo were last year

‘We want good players in who can play at the level - and Freddie is certainly one of them.’

