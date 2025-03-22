Kaide Gordon has set his sights on making up for lost time after being handed a licence to carve open Championship defences.

Gordon was limited to a single league start amid 10 appearances at Carrow Road, with his aim now to get more time on the pitch after fighting injury issues in his spell at Anfield.

The £3m capture from Derby dealt with 18 months of musculoskeletal issues, which curtailed his chances of progressing his promising career

Putting that setback to bed is an immediate target, while Gordon is relaxed about what’s beyond that after signing a ‘long-term deal’ with his parent club last year.

Gordon said: ‘I’ve still got a while left at Liverpool yet so we’ll see. We’ll just have to see what happens.

‘There’s still a lot of time left this season and you never know what could happen.

‘It’s good (to be playing Championship football), I just needed to get out and play men’s football.

‘That’s good for myself and I’ve needed that, because I’ve missed a lot of football beforehand.

‘It’s a good experience. It’s a big difference (from PL2), everyone who makes that jump at my age can tell that. It’s a big difference but I think I can deal with it (the physicality), I’ve just got to get a run of games now.’

Liverpool starlet set Pompey target

Gordon’s most eye-catching Pompey performance to date came in a lively effort off the bench, in the defeat at Luton at the start of the month.

He added: ‘I just need to push on now and make the most of this experience.

‘The gaffer’s telling me to be positive and not be shy when I get on the ball.

Pompey's Liverpool loanee Kaide Gordon. Pic: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages | Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

‘I’m being told to go create things, because that’s what I’m on the pitch to do. That’s something that helps me when I get instructions like that.

‘Being told to do that is a help, because I definitely feel I have the freedom to literally just go and enjoy yourself.

‘That’s my game anyway, I’m there to create chances - that’s what I have to go out and do now.’