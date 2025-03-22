£3m Liverpool starlet sets Portsmouth target as former Norwich loanee discusses future
And the winger is staying open minded about where his future lies, after clocking up his fourth Blues appearance at Preston last weekend.
The Liverpool starlet is looking for second-tier experience, after spending the first half of the campaign at Norwich City.
Gordon was limited to a single league start amid 10 appearances at Carrow Road, with his aim now to get more time on the pitch after fighting injury issues in his spell at Anfield.
The £3m capture from Derby dealt with 18 months of musculoskeletal issues, which curtailed his chances of progressing his promising career
Putting that setback to bed is an immediate target, while Gordon is relaxed about what’s beyond that after signing a ‘long-term deal’ with his parent club last year.
Gordon said: ‘I’ve still got a while left at Liverpool yet so we’ll see. We’ll just have to see what happens.
‘There’s still a lot of time left this season and you never know what could happen.
‘It’s good (to be playing Championship football), I just needed to get out and play men’s football.
‘That’s good for myself and I’ve needed that, because I’ve missed a lot of football beforehand.
‘It’s a good experience. It’s a big difference (from PL2), everyone who makes that jump at my age can tell that. It’s a big difference but I think I can deal with it (the physicality), I’ve just got to get a run of games now.’
Liverpool starlet set Pompey target
Gordon’s most eye-catching Pompey performance to date came in a lively effort off the bench, in the defeat at Luton at the start of the month.
John Mousinho set the 20-year-old the target of being a direct threat to Championship defences to create openings after the loss at Kenilworth Road, a challenge Gordon believes he can rise to.
He added: ‘I just need to push on now and make the most of this experience.
‘The gaffer’s telling me to be positive and not be shy when I get on the ball.
‘I’m being told to go create things, because that’s what I’m on the pitch to do. That’s something that helps me when I get instructions like that.
‘Being told to do that is a help, because I definitely feel I have the freedom to literally just go and enjoy yourself.
‘That’s my game anyway, I’m there to create chances - that’s what I have to go out and do now.’
