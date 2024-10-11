Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mark O’Mahony admitted he’s never tasted an atmosphere likes he’s now witnessing at Fratton Park as he savoured a promising start to his Pompey career.

And the Brighton loanee told how he feels the pressure of representing the Blues can aid his performances in the Championship this term.

O’Mahony has made a bright start to his season-long stay at PO4, with two goals in his past two outings - including a classy header in the 1-1 draw with Oxford United last weekend.

The Irishman told how his experiences of playing at Pompey’s home have been central to adapting to life in the second tier, after playing under-21 football.

O’Mahony had noted the tributes of the likes of Thierry Henry and Sir Alex Ferguson to Fratton Park ahead of his move along the south coast - but he still not prepared for the bearpit atmosphere he would feel.

He told the Irish Examiner: ‘I have been loving it so far. It's going well.

‘We were playing Sunderland who are doing well,I wasn't expecting the atmosphere to be that good at all until you're actually there and you sense it.

‘When I came on I was like, “******* ****”. It’s different to the Premier League, but for me I think the atmosphere is actually better than a lot of the Premier League. It’s a tight stadium, not a modern-day stadium.

‘I don’t think I have ever been in a stadium like it, the atmosphere is unbelievable down there, especially as we’re not doing the best in the league, but they are still filling the stadium week in week out.’

O’Mahony’s goal record at under-21 level for Brighton made for impressive viewing, after his move to England from Cork City at the start of last year.

The front man bagged 10 goals in 11 games there last term, before stepping up to make the Premier League breakthrough this term.

O’Mahony feels the responsibility of representing fans home and away in senior football is a different best entirely.

He added: ‘You actually get to feel pressure. They tell you there is pressure in PL2 but it’s not really pressure. You are playing with lads whose jobs are on the line at the end of the day and you feel the pressure.

‘For me, it’s only driving me on because I actually enjoy it, I play better with pressure. It’s a big factor in men’s football when you have fans travelling the country and paying money to come and see you. Pressure comes with that so it has been a massive difference.’