That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, who questions the Blues’ desire to make a move for the Blackpool loanee.

While the winger has netted only two goals and registered five assists during his Fratton Park stay to date, he has impressed - largely solidifying the right-wing role as his own.

John Mousinho has previously claimed he would be willing to pursue a move for Dale, who would enter the final year of his current deal at Bloomfield Road in the summer.

But Allen isn’t quite sure whether the Blues will make a swoop for the ex-Crewe man with a fee required to acquire his services.

‘He’s a funny one’, he said on the latest Pompey Q&A.

‘He’s a loan player but he gives absolutely everything. He’s full of heart, passion, desire and you can see when he doesn’t make the most of a great crossing opportunity that he gets angry and tries to win the ball back.

‘There’s so much to like about his game and his work rate is phenomenal.

‘He’s a loan player. People often say loan players don’t want to be here and we’ve seen that with former players.

‘He puts everything into his game, it’s just the final ball or the final shot.

‘Even his team-mate Ryan Tunnicliffe acknowledged that after the game (against Forest Green on Saturday) that’s missing.

‘Tunnicliffe said if he can add that then he can take his game to the next level and he’s spot on. Perhaps he wouldn’t be in League One with Pompey if he had that.

‘He’s scored in season’s before with Crewe so it’s there, it’s just about finding that end product.

‘We can all see it because up to a point he’s superb and great to watch but it’s the final ball. Does he delay crossing it? Try to do too much? Lack of quality in his delivery?

‘But his work rate gets him in those positions so it’s a real conundrum because the ability and attitude is there, it's just the final ball. And that’s incredibly frustrating.

‘I would think it’s unrealistic (over a summer move) purely because he’s still got another year left contracted at Blackpool.

‘He’ll be on decent wages there and also if he left it would be for a fee. This means that Pompey would have to spend money on buying Owen Dale.

‘Are they willing to do that? Are they willing to spend the money elsewhere on a different player? I’m not sure.

‘He’s not going to come here as a free agent. A lot of loans come here in the last year of their contract looking to impress but that’s not the case with Dale.