Watford forward Kwadwo Baah | Getty Images

Pompey agitator Kwadwo Baah has returned to Watford first-team duties after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old has been absent since a thigh issue forced him off during the Hornets’ 2-1 defeat to Preston North End on January 21.

After missing more than two-and-a-half months through injury, the forward made his long-awaited return to Tom Cleverley’s side in Saturday’s goalless draw with Plymouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baah came off the bench to feature in the final 29 minutes of the stalemate against the bottom-of-the-table Pilgrims at Vicarage Road. And the former Crystal Palace man’s recovery arrives just in time for him, injury permitting, to be in contention for Watford’s trip to Fratton Park on Easter Monday.

After Rocca Vata netted a late winner for the hosts deep into time added on, Baah headed straight for the travelling Blues faithful at the final whistle, provoking those in the packed-out away end with his celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The forward used the ‘take the L’ dance from the popular video game Fortnite in front of the 2,250 fans, prompting anger from supporters and players.

The former Burton loanee was shown a second yellow card after the game, having picked up his first booking for a late challenge on Matt Ritchie in the first half.

Kwadwo Baah was lucky not to be shown a straight red card after a late challenge on Matt Ritchie in the first half of the Boxing Day contest. | PA

Baah was at the centre of attention once again in the second period, when he was adjudged to have been fouled inside the box, with referee Geoff Eltringham controversially pointing to the penalty spot.

What John Mousinho said about Kwadwo Baah’s Vicarage Road antics

The Watford talent’s actions throughout the fiercely-contested fixture left Pompey boss John Mousinho far from impressed, with the head coach left seething with anger when he spoke to The News after the defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues boss said: ‘We will never, ever do that, that’s all I will say. If one of my players does that they would be in serious danger of never playing for the football club again.

‘You win with humility. I saw what everyone else saw and if one of my players did that they would be in serious danger of never playing for Portsmouth again. I don’t think I can be any clearer. If one of my players did that, they would be in serious danger of never playing for the football club again. I have no idea why he did it, you would have to ask him.’

Watford are currently four points away from the Championship play-offs positions in ninth and could still be vying for a top six-spot when they make the trip to Fratton Park on Bank Holiday Monday (April 21).

Pompey will be hoping to have secured their second-tier status for another season by then, with the Blues currently seven points above the relegation zone with seven games left to play.

Your next Pompey read: Former Portsmouth and Sunderland strikerJames Vaughan to leave Everton - exit confirmed after just 12 months in new role