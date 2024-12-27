'Celebrate with humility': Portsmouth boss' stinging criticism of Watford man after mocking Fratton faithful

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 27th Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
John Mousinho has condemned Kwadwo Baah’s behaviour towards the travelling Pompey faithful.

And he is adamant that had it been the actions of a Blues player, he’d be in ‘serious danger’ of never playing for the club again.

Baah mocked Pompey fans after the final whistle of Watford’s controversial last-gasp 2-1 victory on Boxing Day.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The German under-19 international, who had been the Hornets’ most outstanding performer, ventured to the opposite end of the pitch to perform the ‘Take the L’ dance from computer game Fortnite in front of the 2,034 away supporters.

Kwadwo Baah celebrates Watford's last-gasp 2-1 win over Pompey on Boxing Day. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire.Kwadwo Baah celebrates Watford's last-gasp 2-1 win over Pompey on Boxing Day. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire.
Kwadwo Baah celebrates Watford's last-gasp 2-1 win over Pompey on Boxing Day. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire. | PA

Terry Devlin and Zak Swanson were incensed by Baah’s mocking actions, immediately confronting him, while the winger was subsequently red carded by referee Geoff Eltringham after collecting a second yellow card as a consequence of the incident.

And afterwards Mousinho blasted the 21-year-old’s inflammatory actions.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘We will never, ever do that, that’s all I will say.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘If one of my players does that they would be in serious danger of never playing for the football club again.

‘You win with humility. I saw what everyone else saw and if one of my players did that they would be in serious danger of never playing for Portsmouth again.

‘I don’t think I can be any clearer. If one of my players did that, they would be in serious danger of never playing for the football club again.

‘I have no idea why he did it, you would have to ask him.’

Baah had earlier won the controversial 57th-minute penalty which was converted by Edo Kayembe to level the match at 1-1.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He had been fouled by Freddie Potts, although replays showed it occurred outside the box and shot not have been a spot-kick - much to Mousinho’s anger.

Baah, who has four goals in 23 appearances for the Hornets this season, later posted on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Oops apologies’

Despite the sending off, Watford’s official account put out a message saying: ‘Baah giving it back to the away end’. Followed by the heart eyes emoji.

Related topics:PompeyWatford

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice