John Mousinho has condemned Kwadwo Baah’s behaviour towards the travelling Pompey faithful.

And he is adamant that had it been the actions of a Blues player, he’d be in ‘serious danger’ of never playing for the club again.

The German under-19 international, who had been the Hornets’ most outstanding performer, ventured to the opposite end of the pitch to perform the ‘Take the L’ dance from computer game Fortnite in front of the 2,034 away supporters.

Kwadwo Baah celebrates Watford's last-gasp 2-1 win over Pompey on Boxing Day. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire. | PA

Terry Devlin and Zak Swanson were incensed by Baah’s mocking actions, immediately confronting him, while the winger was subsequently red carded by referee Geoff Eltringham after collecting a second yellow card as a consequence of the incident.

And afterwards Mousinho blasted the 21-year-old’s inflammatory actions.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘We will never, ever do that, that’s all I will say.

‘If one of my players does that they would be in serious danger of never playing for the football club again.

‘You win with humility. I saw what everyone else saw and if one of my players did that they would be in serious danger of never playing for Portsmouth again.

‘I don’t think I can be any clearer. If one of my players did that, they would be in serious danger of never playing for the football club again.

‘I have no idea why he did it, you would have to ask him.’

Baah had earlier won the controversial 57th-minute penalty which was converted by Edo Kayembe to level the match at 1-1.

He had been fouled by Freddie Potts, although replays showed it occurred outside the box and shot not have been a spot-kick - much to Mousinho’s anger.

Baah, who has four goals in 23 appearances for the Hornets this season, later posted on X, formerly Twitter: ‘Oops apologies’