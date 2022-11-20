And he admitted that was a factor in some of the touchline antics that were on display during the Rams’ visit to Fratton Park on Friday night.

Both dugouts were seen confronting each other multiple times, especially in the first half, as things got heated on the sidelines.

Failed former Blues boss, Richie Barker – Warne’s assistant at Derby – was particularly animated on one particular occasion and was seen angrily pointing his finger in Cowley’s direction.

Former Rotherham manager Warne was also involved in the exchanges, with the xx-year-old claiming the Blues were trying to get left-back Louie Sibley sent off.

That irked him and his backroom staff – but it appears the Derby boss didn’t require much provocation as he headed into the game with a Cowley grievance.

Speaking at the final whistle, Warne said: ‘There was a bit of oddness going on.

‘Everything seemed to be a booking and there were loads of jibs going on. That got me through the first half in fairness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey boss Danny Cowley tries to get the fans going during the goalless draw with Derby.

‘History with them (the Cowleys)? I just had an issue with him (Danny) once about him approaching one of my players (at Rotherham) which I wasn't best pleased with.

‘I am a bit stubborn like that. I can't let things go. You've got to fight your corner, haven't you?

‘Their management team and players fight their corner and we have to for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We just protect our lads if there's a tackle we're not happy with and let everyone know.

Derby boss Paul Warne Picture: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

‘I honestly felt like one of their tactics was to get Sibs booked as soon as possible.

‘He did his first tackle which wasn't that horrific and it was a yellow card straight away. That didn't please me. But you have to play the cards your are dealt. That was a bit frustrating.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sibley was booked for a foul on Owen Dale on 38 minutes. But why the pre-match grudge?

Well, could it be down to Pompey’s reported interest in Rotherham midfielder Jamie Lindsay last January?

The Blues were strongly linked with the Scot heading into transfer deadline day, with The News understanding that talks took place.

However, a move never materialised, with the Millers adopting a hardline approach on Lindsay and now Ipswich striker Freddie Ladapo, who was also mooted for a move away from the New York Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the time, Warne said: ‘Contrary to stories in some media outlets, there has been no official bid for Jamie Lindsay.

‘There have been no bids for Freddie Ladapo.

‘There have been numerous phone calls about many players in many positions at this club but there have been no bids we've had to turn down.

‘I envisage Jamie staying here. It would have to be a significant bid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Jamie isn't in the team but it's not because he isn't a very good player.

‘He's not in because the three lads in front of him are on absolute fire.

‘If he gets back in, he'll probably stay in.

‘I cannot see a bid being significant enough to turn our heads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It's not like we're fending off bids from Premier League clubs coming in with proper money.