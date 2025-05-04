Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ruben Selles believes Hull City’s final-day Championship survival at Fratton Park will endure.

With Luton Town defeated by West Brom, the point was sufficient for the Tigers to retain their place in the division and spark scenes of celebration for the 2,160 travelling supporters.

Hull had to go through some nervy moments, however, with Christian Saydee levelling Matt Crook’s first-half opener 10 minutes after a restart.

Selles told Hull Live: 'It’s always very difficult to come here and play against Portsmouth.

'We obviously wanted to get the three points, because that way we didn’t need to think about anything else. After we conceded that goal we made one step backwards and it is very difficult with the emotion of the day.

'The fans were amazing. We had the talk with the players this morning and said that in 20 years’ time we will remember this game, even if we will do it or not.

'The most important thing is to have no regrets about what you do because it has been a really very painful season for them and for us together. You need to enjoy those victories because it’s not often when you hit those moments.'

Selles had to decide his tactical approach through the latter part of the match with there no margin for error for Hull, leading to the visitors sitting back on their draw.

It was enough to get the job done and provide a happy ending for the side who’ve faced some dark moments this term.

Selles told BBC Radio Humberside: 'I'm very proud of the courage and the way the players managed the game on the pitch.

Hull City boss Ruben Selles. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

'Everyone in the club managed difficult moments and it has been a tough season for everyone and we deserved to stay in the division.

Hull boss: We had a team that was rock bottom

'We had a team that was rock bottom and to achieve the target this season with all the injuries and everything else is just massive.

'Now it's over and we crossed the line, we can rest a little bit and I told the players that we will remember this day for years to come.

'For us we saw the other results and knew that they were going our way.

'In the last 10 minutes because of the Luton result I just decided to shut it down, go to a 5-4-1 and then defend the goal.

'When the referee blew the whistle I just needed to be 100 per cent secure that the other games were done, I didn't want to make a mistake and celebrate too early but we were okay, it was amazing we were able to achieve it.’