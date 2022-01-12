'In football you never know what tomorrow's going to bring': Danny Cowley addresses ex-Wolves and Derby man's Portsmouth future amid reported Doncaster interest
Danny Cowley reiterated his admiration for Michael Jacobs’ talismanic presence.
Yet Pompey’s head coach stopped short of confirming the winger remaining at Fratton Park beyond the January transfer window.
Pompey are keen to move on their bigger wage earners this month, primarily those who won’t be handed new deals in the summer.
In the case of Jacobs, he undoubtedly still possesses a first-team influence, last night registering his third goal in seven matches during the 2-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Cambridge United.
Certainly the 30-year-old remains a figure well respected among the Fratton faithful, who recognise his attacking qualities.
Although when asked about Doncaster’s pursuit of Jacobs, Cowley didn’t commit to the winger staying.
He told The News: ‘We’ve had some interest for some of our players, which is a good sign, you only have to worry when there’s no interest.
‘I think for us, Michael gives us something different and is always able to find a moment extra and has real quality in and around the box.
‘In football you never know what tomorrow is going to bring.
‘We are a League One club with League One players and, for the right finance, everybody is for sale – and we understand that.’
Jacobs headed home Lee Brown’s right-wing corner on 75 minutes against Cambridge.
It reduced the deficit to 2-1 as the Blues fought to progress into the quarter-finals, with Rotherham awaiting the winner.
However, the ex-Wigan man’s goal proved nothing more than a consolation as the hosts ran out deserved victors in front of a 1,308 crowd.
In his last seven appearances, Jacobs has registered during wins over AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham to emphasise his worth to the side.
Following an injury-hampered time at Fratton Park, the September 2020 free transfer arrival is hoping for a steady run of matches to bring out his best.
He now has five goals in 38 outings – with three of those arriving since November 20.
Cowley added: ‘Michael scored a good goal from a well-worked corner at Cambridge and he often gets undermarked.
‘He’s a goal threat, isn’t he.’
