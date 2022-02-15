And the in-form summer arrival sees no reason he can’t continue his run of games in the middle of the park across the season’s run-in.

Thompson’s future beyond this season has yet to be clarified, as his existing deal comes to a close after joining from Norwich City.

The 27-year-old has played 24 games this term after a well-documented string of injuries in past seasons.

That has included starts in five of the past six games, with three matches coming across eight days up to the Doncaster Rovers victory.

Now Thompson has his sights set on continuing to operate at the level he’s reached at a club which now feels like home.

Thompson said: ‘I actually think the last few games before Burton have been a little bit sub-par from myself, but then I was happier with how it went.

‘But it’s an interesting one for me personally, because I have to continue to grow and continue to develop.

Pompey midfielder Louis Thompson

‘It’s been a long few years for me without playing football.

‘Now I’ve played 24 games, so it’s a good return.

‘I’m happy with that and hopefully I can keep pushing on and the performances will come with it.

‘I think collectively the medical and sports science staff are on the same page.

‘They’ve formulated a plan to get the best out of me, and it’s been a good return up until now.

‘I’ve been happy with what I’ve turned out, and if I can continue that to the end of the season I’ll be delighted.

‘It’s been a successful season so far on a personal note, now collectively we have to follow that and it will be a good season all round.

‘I feel settled here. I like the area and I like being in the south.

‘What’s not love about being here by the coast when you are enjoying your football? It’s a pleasure to play in front of these fans. It’s every young kids’ dreams to be paid to play football and I’m enjoying every day I do it here.’

Although starting regularly, Thompson has been taken off in each of his past eight starts for Pompey.

The former Swindon Town man feels that’s a sensible policy to avoid an injury recurrence, especially while his side are light on midfielders.

Thompson added: ‘It can be quite easy to get a little bit greedy, to be honest with you.

‘With that comes a risk of injuries.

‘I’ve always been one that, given a bit of time, I adjust and adapt.

‘I feel like I’m in a good place at the moment, so long may that continue.

‘I feel good. I started to stiffen up a bit after 70 minutes against Burton, so you have to take those little messages and be sensible with it.

‘When there’s people like Tunni (Tunnicliffe) on the bench it makes sense to freshen it up.

‘We have to learn from it and continue to recover, but when I’m on the pitch I will continue to give my all.’

