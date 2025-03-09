'In great spirits' - Update provided on Nottingham Forest hero who helped Portsmouth

Stuart Pearce is in ‘great spirits’ after suffering a medical emergency.

The former Nottingham Forest and England captain, who played a key role at Pompey during Kenny Jackett’s Fratton Park tenure, fell ill on a plane last Sunday after flying back from Las Vegas to London.

The 62-year-old was in America watching his beloved Warrington Wolves’ victory against Wigan Warriors, which represented the first Super League contest to take place in the United States.

After suffering a health scare on the return flight, Pearce was helped by medically-trained passengers and crew before the plane was diverted to St John’s Canada, where the former defender is now recovering in hospital.

During Saturday’s game between Nottingham Forest and Manchester City, two clubs the ex-England international appeared for as a player and manager, talkSPORT colleague and friend Sam Matterface provided fans with an update on Pearce’s condition - having spoken before the game

He said: ‘I spoke to him yesterday, he was in great spirits. He isn’t 100 per cent - that is definitely the case. But he’s in the right place in the hospital. They’re dealing with it.

‘He’s a little bit disappointed about not being here today. He actually said to me, ‘I’ve got so much I’ve had to cancel. Great games and Mumford and Sons are playing next Wednesday night and I can’t go!’

‘He’s in hospital playing Guess The Intro - so he’s in good spirits.’

There was an applause during Nottingham Forest's win against Manchester City for Pearce. | Getty Images

Stuart Pearce’s trusted eyes utilised by Pompey

After a coveted playing career spanning more than 20 years, Pearce also spent time in the dugout as a manager and coach. And it was those trusted eyes which saw the former defender spend time at Fratton Park under Jackett.

The ex-Blues boss acquired the services of his long-term friend during his time at PO4, with Pearce giving a helping hand during training sessions at the Blues’ Hilsea training base.

Although the stalwart’s time on the south coast wasn’t a fixed commitment, he would work alongside Jackett making sporadic appearances before joining David Moyes’ backroom staff in 2020 - marking the end of his time at Pompey.

Pearce has since worked with talkSPORT making regular appearances as a pundit and co-commentator.

