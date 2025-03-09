John Mousinho is adamant Pompey must utilise Fratton Park’s hostility as face they league leaders Leeds this afternoon.

And the head coach doesn’t underestimate the challenge standing in front of his side - stating the Whites are ‘the best team in the league.’

The Blues face Daniel Farke’s men in front of a sell-out crowd at PO4, with the contest also being broadcast live on ITV and Sky Sports.

However, Leeds make the trip to the south coast without a league win at Fratton Park since 1986, with Pompey undefeated in the previous six meetings on home soil.

It’s a different prospect facing the Blues this afternoon, with the Whites sitting top of the Championship standings, while Mousinho’s men sit 17th and 37 points behind the Elland Road outfit.

And the head coach has made it clear his side will bid to once again utilise Fratton Park’s hostility to make it as tough for Leeds as possible.

Mousinho told The News: ‘That’s something we’re going to lean on - not the record - but lean on Fratton Park.

‘It’s going to be a fun occasion for the fans first and foremost. I think all the fans are going to show up to Fratton Park knowing the pressure is on Leeds - pressure on the league leaders. We can only disrupt what they’re doing and make it as difficult as possible for them but try to put our own game onto the pitch as well. We’ve done that in the past few weeks really well especially at home but we have started to do it away a bit more.

It’s hugely important (the Fratton Park atmosphere). It’s one of those things we can hopefully lean on. When the size of Leeds visits, it’s an interesting one because at Elland Road you get that sort of atmosphere as well. We had that in the first game of the season albeit once we got the equaliser and then go 2-1 up we did kill things off there.

‘But we want to have the crowd behind us for 90 minutes, which they will be so we can really test Leeds to make it really tough for them.

I’m sure they need the points. They’re in a really fantastic position but they want to kick on and they want the points but we want the points as well.

‘We want to give ourselves the best possible chance to pick up as many points as possible going into that international break and get to 50 as quickly as possible. This is the first chance to do it and it’s going to be a great game.’

Pompey are unbeaten in 10 of their previous 11 games at Fratton Park in the Championship, while Leeds’ last league defeat came in November.

The Whites sit level on points with Sheffield United at the top of the table, but Mousinho is adamant Farke’s men are the best team in the league.

‘Hopefully all the players go in with that, but making sure they do enjoy the occasion. I think the message to the players earlier in the season is to recognise they’ve earned the right to be in the Championship.

‘By getting promoted out of League One you do give yourself the chance to play at this level and test yourself against the best players at this level and Leeds certainly have got that and more players can embrace that again. A lot of players have moved on significantly since the first game of the season and a lot of them have improved so it’s a good chance to showcase that.

‘Leeds are the best team in the league. It’s still tight at the top but fair play to that group of Burnley, Sheffield United and Sunderland in keeping pace with Leeds to make sure they haven’t run away with it because everyone’s in agreement that they’re the best in the league. They’ve done brilliantly well since the play-off final defeat and gone from strength to strength this year. Only losing three games is a big achievement at this point.’