Connor Ogilvie has now proved his Championship quality beyond doubt after silencing one of the division’s most feared attackers.

And Pompey boss John Mousinho has lauded his left-back’s journey from a player who had major doubts over his credentials in the second tier, to a performer of real quality at the level.

That evolution was perfectly underlined as Ogilvie silenced the threat of danger man Dan James, as John Mousinho’s side picked up a statement victory over Leeds United on Sunday.

That was particularly significant given how the former Manchester United man gave the 29-year-old a torrid time in the 3-3 draw on the opening day of the season, on the way to 10 goals and nine assists to date.

James won a first-half penalty after Ogilvie fouled him amid a ferocious start from the leaders, as Pompey eventually left Elland Road with a point.

That was a start of a Championship baptism of fire for the former Spurs man, with the likes of Luton’s Chiedozie Ogbene, Middlesbrough’s Isaiah Jones and Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts following in a harsh introduction to the division.

Mousinho said: ‘Leeds was a good benchmark for Connor, if you’re looking at the players he’s played against earlier in the season who gave him a tough time.

Leeds’ Dan James in top three

‘Dan James is, if not the best, certainly in the top three wingers in the league.

‘He’s excellent and has been so, so good this season not just in terms of his general play on the wing but the goals, assists and everything he gives Leeds.

‘Connor dealt with him pretty well and he had a pretty quiet day.

‘We’re seeing game by game that he keeps on improving.’

When assessing how Ogilvie has adapted to the step up to the Championship for the first time, Mousinho believes it’s the Londoner’s ability to adjust to the pace of the division which has worked in his favour.

That and the player’s ease with taking on board instruction as Pompey’s game has evolved through the campaign, has been key in his boss’ eyes.

Mousinho added: ‘I think part of it is just adjusting to the pace of the league, some players adjust to the pace and some players don’t.

‘I think it took all of us by surprise earlier in the season. I think as a coach you go into the league knowing how quick it is and how athletic it is, but you probably don’t properly see it until you see some of the players who are right at the top of League One in terms of athleticism and pace, get into the Championship and start struggling a bit.

‘I think it’s a real eye opener and it certainly was that for the first few games of the season.

‘It’s just that adjustment to the pace of the Championship and the fact that he’s very, very good at improving anyway and good at taking on information.

‘So when we have adjusted the way we want to play, he’s fitted into that and probably since the ‘Sheffield United game he’s taken up some different positions. He’s picked that up really well.’