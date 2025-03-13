John Mousinho has confirmed he’ll hold talks with Cohen Bramall about a potential Fratton stay beyond the summer.

But the Pompey boss revealed there’s already been honest discussions about the short-term nature of the left-sided player’s agreement at PO4.

The 28-year-old delivered an impressive supply of ammunition as the Championship leaders were toppled on Sunday, with more of the same coming against the Pilgrims.

But, after seven Pompey appearances since arriving from Rotherham, it’s now something Mousinho is at least prepared to talk about.

He said: ‘When we brought Cohen in the conversation was “we’ve got two contracted left-backs next year”, so we don’t want to do anything beyond the summer.

‘So there’s definitely that conversation to be had, but Cohen’s short-term goal is to get into the team and have the impact that he’s been showing, have those touches, show that athleticism and keep pushing for a place in the team.’

Whatever happens with Bramall moving forward, Mousinho believes the man who moved from non-league football in Arsenal has been brave in his decision to join Pompey on a short-term deal. That has afforded him a Championship platform in which his stock is now rising, with the former Birmingham and Lincoln man making the most of his opportunity at PO4.

Mousinho said: ‘That was my argument and my take to Cohen (being at a club of Pompey’s profile).

‘Obviously, from my take it was a no-brainer because I sold him on what it would be like at Portsmouth and what I thought he could do.

‘If I was a player and had the chance to play for Portsmouth for four months of my career - I would’ve absolutely snapped your hand off for it.

‘That’s my take to players. It’s honest, it’s genuine and I hope they listen.’