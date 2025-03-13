Latest: Portsmouth boss reveals position over Fratton future for former Arsenal and Birmingham City man as he catches eye
But the Pompey boss revealed there’s already been honest discussions about the short-term nature of the left-sided player’s agreement at PO4.
Bramall has picked up plaudits this week, off the back of two lively cameos against Leeds and Plymouth.
The 28-year-old delivered an impressive supply of ammunition as the Championship leaders were toppled on Sunday, with more of the same coming against the Pilgrims.
But with Pompey already having two contracted left-backs next season in the injured Jacob Farrell and Connor Ogilvie, a third specialist player in that position would be viewed as leaving his squad top-heavy in that department.
But, after seven Pompey appearances since arriving from Rotherham, it’s now something Mousinho is at least prepared to talk about.
He said: ‘When we brought Cohen in the conversation was “we’ve got two contracted left-backs next year”, so we don’t want to do anything beyond the summer.
‘First of all we wanted to look at how he does, look at what we’re doing in the summer and see if that’s something we want to add.
‘So there’s definitely that conversation to be had, but Cohen’s short-term goal is to get into the team and have the impact that he’s been showing, have those touches, show that athleticism and keep pushing for a place in the team.’
Whatever happens with Bramall moving forward, Mousinho believes the man who moved from non-league football in Arsenal has been brave in his decision to join Pompey on a short-term deal. That has afforded him a Championship platform in which his stock is now rising, with the former Birmingham and Lincoln man making the most of his opportunity at PO4.
Mousinho said: ‘That was my argument and my take to Cohen (being at a club of Pompey’s profile).
‘It wasn’t a straightforward move. He was involved at Rotherham, probably not as much as he would’ve liked, but he was a player who’s taken the risk with a short-term contract, moved a long way and I think that’s really admirable he’s done that.
‘Obviously, from my take it was a no-brainer because I sold him on what it would be like at Portsmouth and what I thought he could do.
‘If I was a player and had the chance to play for Portsmouth for four months of my career - I would’ve absolutely snapped your hand off for it.
‘That’s my take to players. It’s honest, it’s genuine and I hope they listen.’