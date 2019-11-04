Have your say

Pompey front man Brett Pitman has returned to training.

And manager Kenny Jackett expects him to be fit to feature against Southend tomorrow night.

The 31-year-old has missed the Blues’ past four matches with a groin injury.

He limped off during the goalless draw with Gillingham on October 12 – and has been absent ever since.

However, Pitman is back training with his Pompey team-mates ahead of the visit of Sol Campbell’s side to Fratton Park.

Pompey forward Brett Pitman

The former Ipswich forward will be added to the squad to provide extra fire-power as the Blues bid to turn their season around against a side currently sitting second from bottom in the table.

‘I fully expect Pitman to come through training and be okay for Tuesday night,’ said Jackett.

‘He’ll be added to the squad and the group.’

Pitman has three goals in 11 appearances for Pompey this season.