Injury prevented Jayden Reid from making a senior appearance for Pompey during his two-year stay at Fratton Park

Jayden Reid has made his long-awaited return to the game.

The former Pompey winger, who was released by the Blues at the end of last season, has been without a club since May 2023. However, the popular player has finally landed a new team, with Finnish Premier Division side IFK Mariehamn announcing this week that they’ve handed the 22-year-old a two-year deal.

The move has materialised after Reid’s former Blues team-mate, Josh Oluwayemi, also agreed a move to Finland, with the keeper signing for FC Lahti earlier this month. The two clubs go head-to-head next month, setting up a potential Pompey reunion at the Lahden Stadion, Lahti on February 23.

The two-year deal signed by Reid will come as a huge boost given the injury issues he endured during his two-season stay at Fratton Park.

The former Manchester United and Birmingham winger initially impressed on trial in the summer of 2021 and was handed a one-year deal by then boss Danny Cowley. Yet an ACL injury suffered in a pre-season friendly at Luton ruled him out for the whole of the 2021-22 season.

On his comeback a year later, after being handed a new Blues deal, the winger suffered a hamstring injury in a pre-season trip to Bristol City, before suffering a second ACL injury on the same knee in October 2022.

Reid was reluctantly let go by Pompey following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season without actually making a competitive appearance for the club.