Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna makes Portman Road fans claim ahead of Portsmouth visit

The Tractor Boys boss said they can have a massive say on how the Portman Road game goes – with the home side set to play in front of their biggest crowd of the season to date.

A crowd of more than 28,000 is expected for the 2nd v 3rd game that will see Danny Cowley’s side accompanied by 1,900 fans in a packed out away end.

That should make for a cracking occasion as Ipswich attempt to put their recent 2-1 defeat to new league leaders Plymouth behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues will also be desperate to maintain their unbeaten start to the season – form that has seen them pick up 21 points from their nine league games played.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth boss believes Ipswich are certs for promotion

McKenna is anticipating Pompey bringing that promotion-chasing form to Suffolk and presenting his side with a tough challenge.

Yet he feels the backing of the home support in the ‘big moments’ could prove the difference come Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna

Speaking to the EADT, McKenna said: ‘We’re really looking forward to it.

‘We’ve had a couple of weeks away from home now so it’s going to be great to get back to Portman Road.

‘The atmosphere at home has been fantastic this season and this is a big game between two big clubs, so we can’t wait to go head-to-head on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Of course, the game isn’t all going to go our way and there will be periods in there for both teams, so we’re going to need the crowd in all the big moments.

‘The extra push when things are going our way and we have got momentum is going to be a boost for us and can be difficult for the opposition.

‘But also, in the times when things don’t go our way then that’s maybe especially when the players can get a boost from the home crowd pushing them on.

‘It’s about everyone working together in unison, really. It’s about us who are responsible for putting the team out on the pitch putting things in the performance that fans can get behind and it’s also about a crowd getting behind a group of players who are giving their absolute all.

Advertisement Hide Ad