The latest on Portsmouth's interest in the Ipswich Town defender, as they look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window for their promotion push.

Pompey are fearful an Ipswich Town revival could wreck hopes of landing George Edmundson as they continue to push for significant January improvements.

The News understands the Blues remain keen on bringing in the defender in this transfer window, in what would be a powerful addition to their promotion hopes.

Edmundson perfectly fits the bill in terms of the type of player the club’s football operation want to improve their options, in a critical period of recruitment.

But there are worries the 26-year-old could come into Kieran McKenna’s plans at Portman Road and put any potential move to bed.

Edmundson appeared to be out of favour, as the Tractor Boys chase back-to-back promotions and a place in the Premier League.

But the former Rangers and Derby County man came in from the cold to start his first game since the end of October, in the 0-0 draw at Stoke on New Year’s Day. That was just his third league start of the season, with Edmundson’s other three appearances coming in the Carabao Cup.

Defender Cameron Burgess has joined Blues striker Kusini Yengi away on international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup. That prompted Edmundson coming back into the equation, with Pompey realistic enough to know McKenna will not let a player leave if he’s the first back-up option in his position.

It likely means the Blues playing a waiting game this month to see if the Manchester lad continues to feature for his side, or Ipswich make further moves in the transfer market to bolster their options.

McKenna is believed to be closing in on Blackburn club captain Lewis Travis, with Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento already landed on loan this month.

The interest in Edmundson is an insight into the level the club’s football operation are looking to recruit at, with it seen as imperative additions add a new dimension to the squad while fitting in with a tight-knit group pushing for promotion.

The centre-half is, of course, not a new name to the Fratton faithful with Edmundson pursued by both Kenny Jackett in 2019 and Danny Cowley two years later. Rangers won the battle for his signature in the first instance, with Cowley saying Ipswich’s four-year-contract meant Pompey were ‘blown out of the water’ in 2021.