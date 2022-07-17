Ipswich Town loanee reveals key role Portsmouth figures played in his Fratton Park switch

The 28-year-old was unveiled by the Blues late on Friday night as he arrived on a season-long loan from Ipswich.

His move has lifted a major burden off Danny Cowley’s shoulders, with a striker finally coming through the doors at Fratton Park this summer.

The ex-Charlton man’s switch also marks a reunion with former AFC Wimbledon coach Simon Bassey, who worked alongside Pigott for 18 months with the Wombles.

Before his arrival, the forward admitted he held conversations with his former coach as well as the former Fratton favourite who played a major influence on his decision.

He told The News: ‘I made initial contact with Simon (Bassey) twice before I came down.

‘I knew him really well when I was at AFC Wimbledon, so it's good to have a familiar face.

‘I’ve got a good relationship with him, I’ve known him for a few years and he signed me at Wimbledon when I was in non-league and I owe him a lot.

‘I spoke to Conor (Chaplin) as well, who came through the ranks here, and said what a fantastic club it is and spoke really well about the fans.

‘Even without those two helping my decision, Portsmouth Football Club is not a club you turn down.’

Pigott is looking to rejuvenate his career after a disappointing 12 months at Ipswich saw him score two goals in 22 outings in League One, following his switch to Portman Road last summer.

Indeed, the 28-year-old believes Fratton Park is the ideal place to rediscover his goal scoring touch that saw him net 47 goals in 137 appearances in the third tier for AFC Wimbledon.

He continued: ‘It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to be here and I’m really hoping that I can enjoy my football this season. Last term, I didn’t really enjoy my football at all and opportunities were limited.

‘I never really got into a rhythm last year, which is hard but I’m looking forward to finding it this year.