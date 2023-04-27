That’s the view of The News’ Blues writer Jordan Cross, who believes the arrival of the central defender would excite fans ahead of their promotion challenge next term.

It comes after the 22-year-old revealed he would be departing Manchester United when his current deal at Old Trafford comes to a close at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That has prompted talk of a permanent switch to the Blues, with boss John Mousinho not ruling out a swoop for Bernard in the window.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Pompey Talk podcast, Cross detailed the prospect of the ex-Hull loanee making the move to Fratton Park this summer.

He said: ‘I spoke to him very briefly on Saturday but I didn’t know that (he would be leaving Manchester United) going into it. That was the first inkling I had of that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘They’ve got an option in United’s favour for another year but he doesn’t think that will be taken up. He’s 22 now and needs to start playing football.

‘That was the first angle and secondly it was the option of Pompey, which he was more polite about. It was one he was open to, I don’t think the level has particularly bothered him - which is a positive.

Di'Shon Bernard

‘Then I spoke to John, who spoke well about him having the raw assets - he’s physical, capable and has potential to develop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I then asked him about whether he would be looking to do something with him and he said “quite possibly”.

‘I thought that was more polite at that stage but then off the back of him starting on Saturday and then having a chat with him, it was like (he was he was suggesting) he’s got every club in the set in terms of what is needed for a defender.

‘We’ve seen that ability to step out with the ball, which supporters like - maybe a bit like Matt Clarke. John was saying how they’d like him to do it a bit more to help the overloads going forward.

‘Off the back of those elements, it all seems to be falling into place. I think John would like him. Di’Shon moving on, will it be moving onto Pompey? Can Pompey afford him? These are the imponderables at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Can they get to what’s required and could they make that commitment? I’m not quite sure just yet. But there’s certainly a lot more boxes ticked with Di’Shon Bernard being at Pompey moving forward.

‘That partnership with Towler and Bernard is something the fans have been calling for, that would excite them for next season with Sean Raggett in the equation as well.

‘Obviously, them being 20 and 22-years-old respectively, these are building blocks for the future and exactly what we are expecting from Rich Hughes in terms of recruitment.