And the Blues boss feels he’s better placed to make a judgment over a move for the defender now he’s operating in the middle of his back line.

Bernard has made a powerful impression since returning to Mousinho’s starting line-up in the past two outings, against Oxford United and Accrington.

The Manchester United man told The News he expects to leave Old Trafford this summer and is waiting to see what his future holds.

Many Pompey fans would like to see that being at Fratton Park, after catching the eye despite periods of limited playing time, with Mousinho now weighing up the possibility of a permanent move for the 22-year-old.

When asked if he could sign Bernard permanently, he said: ‘Quite possibly. ‘We’ll see what’s happening with Di’Shon, it’s been really good to have a look at him these past couple of games. He came on against Shrewsbury, started at MK, Oxford and Accrington and as well.

‘I think it’s been a bit easier to asses Di’Shon and his capabilities now he’s playing in his natural position versus what he did when he played against Barnsley and Plymouth. Most likely at the very least we’re a loan who goes back, in terms of Di’Shon, so we need to fill that space.’

Bernard underlined he has no problem with being restricted to eight appearances, after picking up an injury early on in his stay and not being able to displace those ahead of him.

Di'Shon Bernard.

The Pompey boss is known to be a fan of the attributes the former Hull City loanee and Chelsea defender possesses, however.

Mousinho would like to see the Londoner make the most of his ability as an attacking as well as defensive asset.

He added: ‘Di’Shon has been a bit in and out, part of that has been down to the really good form of the back four and centre-halves.

‘I thought he came in and played really well against Oxford, particularly having picked up a booking in the first half. That can be really tricky for a centre-half dealing with a powerful and pacy centre-forward, we felt he did that well in his defending and also coming out from the back with the ball.

‘There were a couple of moments in the second half when he opened up and went past centre-forwards, it’s really pleasing to see him do that and we’d like him to try it a bit more from the back. I think he can do it from both sides and he’s really effective.

