David Connolly has lifted the lid as to why he rejected the chance to become Pompey boss.

The veteran striker arrived at Fratton Park in January 2013, with the Blues sitting 21st in League One under Guy Whittingham. The former West Ham and Leicester striker was without a club after being released from south coast rivals Southampton at the end of the 2011-12 campaign.

Connolly went on to have a three-season stay with the Blues, where he scored 12 goals in 38 outings in all competitions.

The former Republic of Ireland international also helped out Whittingham and his backroom team as he eyed a route into coaching after hanging up his boots - having earned his Uefa A Pro License. However, that role was later curtailed when Richie Barker was appointed boss in December 2013.

Nearly a decade later in a new interview with the Sunderland Echo, the 47-year-old revealed he was once offered the managerial role during his stay at Fratton Park and lifted the lid as to why he rejected the role.

David Connolly spent three seasons at Pompey. | Getty Images

‘I don't think so,’ Connolly replied when asked if he’d reconsider a route into coaching. ‘I mean, look, I used to do – I worked at another club, although it wasn't in my role because the manager thought he liked the detail I gave. I did basically like 40-odd opposition reports at a Championship club. I did them well, and I'd had a spell in recruitment as well.

‘I think I've seen all sides and at Portsmouth, I was actually offered – well, called into the chairman's office when I was nearly 37, I basically offered the manager's role. But we had the late Alan McLaughlin, who was first-team coach.

And despite writing about wanting to be a coach for 20 years or whatever, I said to them, no, I'm not going to be the first-in-coach because you've got Alan McLoughlin. And that's not being – what's the word – virtuous or anything. It was just wrong.

‘And I stayed as a player-coach and ultimately, I could have maybe got my way in then at Portsmouth, but it just wasn't the right thing to do. So I just think it just hasn't quite fallen that way, which is fine. And I think it's a very – I'm the most empathetic here to managers. I think it's an extremely difficult role, and you need to have lots of skills and wear many hats.’