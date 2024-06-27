Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After two new signings, Pompey have announced the contract extension of 2023/24 star

It’s the news all Pompey fans have been waiting for - their beloved captain Marlon Pack has signed a new contract which will see him remain a Blue for at least the next two years.

Pack, 33, headed back to PO4 in 2022, 11 years after initially parting ways with the Blues, and skippered the club to League One glory last season, making 39 appearances across all competitions.

Speaking on the club’s website, Pompey head coach John Mousinho spoke of the importance of securing Pack’s future at Fratton Park. He commented on how vital his presence is around the dressing room as the Blues prepare to return to the Championship.

Marlon Pack will continue to captain the side as they make Championship return | Getty Images

“It was so important for us to get this deal done, with everything that Marlon’s done at this football club since returning a couple of years ago”, Mousinho said.

“He lifted the League One trophy as captain and produced some strong performances in what was such a successful season for us. Marlon is a vital part of what we’re trying to achieve moving forward in the Championship and so we’re delighted that he’s staying at the club.”

A boyhood fan of the Blues, Pack is a graduate of the Pompey academy, departing in 2011 and going on to enjoy impressive spells with Cheltenham, Bristol City and Cardiff. Since returning two summers ago, the midfielder has been in exceptional form and last season, along with promotion and the League One title, Pack was named in the League One Team of the Season at the EFL awards as well as being crowned Pompey’s Player of the Season.

The 33-year-old has made a total of 78 Pompey appearances, scoring eight goals, and will now go on to captain the side as they return to EFL’s second tier.