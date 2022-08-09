However, the 28-year-old believes credit should go to his team-mates after their defensive heroics.

The striker opened his Fratton Park account in the 58th minute after his effort from the edge of the box trickled past Jak Alnwick in the Bluebirds net.

His goal triggered a second half reaction with Ronan Curtis and Colby Bishop sealing Pompey’s place in the Carabao Cup second round.

Despite his excitement at scoring his first Blues goal, Pigott believes the praise should be given to his team-mates after a spirited performance at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He told The News: ‘It’s a fantastic win, through to the next round of the cup and looking forward to seeing who we’ve get next.

‘It’s a really special feeling to be off the mark, but I’m disappointed we didn’t get more.

We dug deep and it’s great to score three goals but that didn’t emphasize how good of a defensive performance that was from the whole team.

Joe Pigott is delighted to open his Pompey account.

‘It’s great to get off the mark but I’m experienced enough to know that the first goal is a massive goal and I'm looking forward to kicking on now.

‘Second half we were really strong and scoring three in the second period proved that.

‘At times we had to dig deep there and we did that as a team so it bodes well for the rest of the season. A lot to take in and a lot to look forward to.’

The victory ensured Cowley’s men are in the hat for the second round draw, which can see Premier League sides who aren’t in Europe join the competition.

Pigott has chosen a home draw against one of the top flight sides as his ideal pick in the next round.