'It's exciting to be a part of' - former long-term Portsmouth transfer target Will Boyle swaps Championship for League Two
The Blues had been tracking the then Cheltenham centre-back prior to the 2022 January transfer window, only for their efforts to prove in vain as the Robins skipper’s preference was a move back to the Terriers, after coming through their youth ranks.
Fast forward 12 months, though, and Boyle is on the move yet again. Not to a Championship rival. Certainly not to Pompey, nor to League One rivals Fleetwood or Bristol Rovers, who had been linked with the 27-year-old during this transfer window.
Instead, the centre-half as dropped down to League Two to join Wrexham for their maiden season back in the Football League.
A three-year deal has been agreed with the Red Dragons, who will fly to America for glamour pre-season friendlies against Chelsea, Manchester United and LA Galaxy over the next two weeks.
For some, Boyle’s decision to drop down two divisions might come as a surprise.
But for the player himself, linking up with the ambitious Welsh outfit – who are owned by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – it was an easy decision to make.
Boyle said: ‘It's a good time to join - I can't say anything that people don't already know about what's happening at this football club.
‘But it's also a perfect time for me to join, I feel, and a perfect opportunity for me.
‘It's exciting to be a part of. As soon as I knew there would be an opportunity to join, it excited me. It's a club that is only going in one direction.’
Boyle featured 18 times for Huddersfield in all competitions last season.
The only centre-back Pompey signed last summer was Michael Morrison, who subsequently joined Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee last January.
Ryley Towler and Di’Shon Bernard moved to Fratton Park either side of Morrison’s departure and after Cowley’s exit as head coach.