Fast forward 12 months, though, and Boyle is on the move yet again. Not to a Championship rival. Certainly not to Pompey, nor to League One rivals Fleetwood or Bristol Rovers, who had been linked with the 27-year-old during this transfer window.

Instead, the centre-half as dropped down to League Two to join Wrexham for their maiden season back in the Football League.

A three-year deal has been agreed with the Red Dragons, who will fly to America for glamour pre-season friendlies against Chelsea, Manchester United and LA Galaxy over the next two weeks.

For some, Boyle’s decision to drop down two divisions might come as a surprise.

But for the player himself, linking up with the ambitious Welsh outfit – who are owned by Hollywood A-listers Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – it was an easy decision to make.

Boyle said: ‘It's a good time to join - I can't say anything that people don't already know about what's happening at this football club.

Former Pompey target Will Boyle has left Huddersfield to join League Two Wrexham Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

‘But it's also a perfect time for me to join, I feel, and a perfect opportunity for me.

‘It's exciting to be a part of. As soon as I knew there would be an opportunity to join, it excited me. It's a club that is only going in one direction.’

Boyle featured 18 times for Huddersfield in all competitions last season.

The only centre-back Pompey signed last summer was Michael Morrison, who subsequently joined Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee last January.