On Monday, the Terriers confirmed they had agreed a deal to re-sign the 26-year-old when his Cheltenham contract expires on July 1.

Prior to the deal being announced, the Whaddon Road captain had been strongly linked with a switch to Fratton Park, although it believed the Blues’ interest had cooled in recent months.

Preston, Sheffield Wednesday and Stockport were also credited with keeping tabs on the centre-back’s situation.

But Boyle opted for a return to the John Smith’s Stadium, where he signed a two-year deal with Town.

And the ex-Kilmarnock man claims it wasn’t just home comforts that attracted him back to the side who gave him his senior debut in 2015.

The defender told the Yorkshire Post: ‘There's home comforts almost, but it didn't play a massive factor in the decision, to be honest. It is an added bonus, but did not affect the decision.

‘It was putting emotion aside in looking at the club and (thinking) “Is this going to be the best club to help my development” and I think it will be.

Will Boyle has revealed the key reasons behind his Huddersfield reunion.

‘It's looking at the environment as a whole. It was disappointing to just miss out on the Premier League, but what has been created here behind the scenes - not just the squad, but the staff - means that it is a place where people develop.

‘That was clear from the outside looking in and, obviously speaking to the club, it was made even clearer to me. That was the major factor.