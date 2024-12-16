John Mousinho confessed managing Colby Bishop’s return amid Pompey’s striking injuries is far from a perfect scenario.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Blues boss is confident the Magic Man’s playing comeback can be built successfully, as he shoulders the burden of leading his team’s front line in the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a return which has been widely celebrated, with the 28-year-old operating at a good level and grabbing two second tier goals to date.

It means the £500,000 man is racking up the minutes, with that scenario likely to remain across the festive period and a frantic January fixture timetable. Mousinho explained there’s an ongoing dialogue with Bishop to manage his load.

He said: ‘It’s not ideal to have Colby back and two centre-forwards injured at the same time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Maybe there’s been some moments, but otherwise he’s been back and getting close to his best.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho has spoken about the difficulties defender Regan Poole had coming off the back of a 10-month lay-off following knee surgery last November.

It would be natural to expect Bishop to have a similar dip in form as he builds his return, but the Pompey boss doesn’t think that will be the case - and has detailed his reasons why.

Mousinho added: ‘It’s slightly different (with Colby). I’ve spoken a lot about Regan and his recovery from an ACL injury.

‘I’d put Colby in a slightly different category because of the nature of the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a massive deal having open-heart surgery, but Colby was out so quickly afterwards - much quicker than he would’ve been from a lower limb injury.

‘He had different issues to contend with on his return.

‘There was the size of the scar down his chest and all the work which had been done. That was the area he had to build back up.

‘His fitness in his legs he kept up on top of so well in his time out, so it was a big different to having an ACL, broken leg or other ligament injury.

‘I do think Colby’s in a slightly different category.’