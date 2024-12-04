Pompey are likely to resist the temptation to sign another front man in the January window after Kusini Yengi’s injury setback.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues boss believes there is still enough depth in his striking department, after the Australian front man was ruled out for around two-and-a-half months.

Pompey have been sent reeling by yet another injury setback, with the news Yengi’s issue is worse than initially anticipated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scan results confirmed the 25-year-old will likely be out until well into the new year, after suffering a knee injury while on duty with his country.

Colby Bishop is building his return after his comeback from summer heart surgery against Preston last month.

Striker Mark O’Mahony is carrying a hip injury, while Christian Saydee and Elias Sorensen are the other striker options in Mousinho’s 25-man squad.

It does raise the question over where any further setbacks at the start of 2025 does leave Pompey’s squad in terms of strikers with options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Mousinho explained a new face in that area in January would probably also encounter the same issues the current options could face.

He said: ‘I think hopefully by the time we reach January we’ll still have enough in contention for those forward spots.

‘Mark’s hopefully isn’t going to be too serious, but if Mark’s is more serious than we think we’ve still got Colby, Elias and Christian to compete for that spot.

‘I don’t think it’s necessarily going to be an issue for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘One of the things with Kusini’s injury is it took him time to pick up momentum and form.

‘We started to see the best of Kusini against Preston when he started to get that rhythm going.

‘I think with most players and centre-forwards we’d pick up in January, we would possibly have the same concerns.

‘They are going to be players who haven’t been playing for other sides, possibly players who are coming back from injuries. I think that we are fine in that department - and that wouldn’t be something we’re looking at.’