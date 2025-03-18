Pompey’s away form has been branded ‘shocking’ as the Blues slumped to another defeat on the road.

That’s the verdict of EFL podcaster Callum Fowler, who has more than 27,000 subscribers on his Youtube channel.

It’s a major concern for Pompey, with just 10 of their 42 points this term coming away from Fratton Park. The defeat in Lancashire also saw the cushion to the bottom three close to four points, with some of the Fratton faithful starting to worry about the threat of relegation once again.

And that poor away form is something Fowler has taken aim at in the latest weekly episode of his ‘EFL Review’ show.

He said: It’s a big win for Preston. I’ve seen some Pompey fans getting a little bit worried. Three losses in the last four - it’s understandable (to start worrying), especially when you look at the table and see a lot of the sides near the bottom winning or getting points constantly.

‘Derby, Hull, Cardiff, Luton are getting the odd point and Oxford United have won again. I can understand being a bit worried about getting relegated, especially with the away form being as bad as it is.

‘Whatever way you want to look at it, it is shocking. One win away at Oxford (the other against QPR, it’s horrendous and terrible.

‘I’d be worried about the teams they play and the way they lose games. It’s not like Pompey can’t get up for a big game because they beat Leeds. They haven’t played Leeds at home in 15 years. It was a big game on Sky and the place was bouncing. Then you’ve got Luton away, that’s a big game and they lost. Plymouth at home, who’ve got the worst away form, and lost. Preston have got nothing to play for and they lost. That does worry me a little bit.’

Championship relegation battle heats up between Pompey and their rivals

Pompey have been heavily reliant on their form at Fratton Park this season. | Getty Images

Pompey have key games against relegation rivals Derby and Hull to come at Fratton Park after the international break as the campaign edges towards its climax.

And although the gap to the bottom three was reduced again at the weekend, Fowler is adamant the Blues’ form at PO4 will be enough to maintain their Championship status.

‘I do think the home factor for Portsmouth will just keep them up regardless. It’s four points that they’ve got, the goal difference is better than the majority of sides down there but the fixtures, especially from a home point of view, are good. They should have enough, even if they don’t pick up another point for the rest of the season away, they should have enough at home to survive.

‘Blackburn have nothing to play for, they should win that. Even if they lose to Derby, Watford have got nothing to play for so they should win that. (Sheffield) Wednesday’s home form is horrendous, they could get something there. They should be alright just because of their home factor.

‘I would not be that worried in the grand scheme of things because I do think there are three teams who are worse than them.’

