It's third time lucky for Portsmouth favourite at Swansea after previous two comebacks cancelled
The striker lines up against Swansea this afternoon, representing a first start this season following his August heart operation.
With Kusini Yengi suffering from a knee issue since returning from international duty with Australia, Bishop had meant to start the Blues’ previous two matches.
However, the weather and then electrical problems intervened - but hopefully there will be no such problems this afternoon against the Swans.
In fact, it’s precisely the same team and substitutes’ bench that was named for the ill-fated clash with Millwall on Wednesday night
That means Marlon Pack partnering Regan Poole in the centre of defence, while Tom McIntyre is on the bench.
Meanwhile, Sammy Silvera misses out on the 20-man squad entirely, having been overlooked for selection.
Pompey: Schmid, Devlin, Poole, Pack, Ogilvie, Potts, Dozzell, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Jordan Archer, Harvey Blair, Tom McIntyre, Owen Moxon, Abdoulaye Kamara, Paddy Lane, Christian Saydee, Mark O’Mahony, Elias Sorensen.
