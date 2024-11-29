Portsmouth boss’ verdict on latest Yengi injury blow as details over setback emerge
But the Pompey boss made it clear he’d never stand in the way of one of his players turning out for their country, as details over his latest injury blow emerge.
Yengi is sidelined once again for this weekend’s trip to Swansea, after picking up a knee injury while on duty with the Socceroos over the international break.
Pompey are awaiting the results of a scan undergone by the striker, after his two-goal salvo in his country’s 2-2 draw with Bahrain.
The News understands it’s unlikely to be a damaging lengthy absence for the striker, though initial hopes of a very quick comeback may have been optimistic.
The Blues will wait to see the details of those results before placing an exact time-frame on how long Yengi will be sidelined, however.
It’s undoubtedly a frustration for both player and club, however, with the Western Sydney Wanderers signing not being able to get going for Pompey this term.
That’s after Yengi showed huge promise in his maiden campaign, bagging 13 goals and becoming a big favourite on the way to lifting the League One title.
It’s another headache for Mousinho, with a steady flow of injury issues this term after relentless fitness problems last season.
The Pompey boss is accepting injuries are always a possible consequence of players playing for their countries, though it is still a source of frustration.
Mousinho said: ‘It has been stop-start for Kas.
‘It’s frustrating, any injury is frustrating. We’ve answered a lot of questions about possible reasons for injuries at training here, but people will go away on international duty and pick up injuries.
‘It’s probably a reason why certain players don’t want to go away on international duty or teams.
‘We’re not one of those clubs, we want players to go away and represent their country: it’s a really proud moment for anyone connected with Portsmouth when they do that.
‘Unfortunately, it does come with a slight risk, and Kas has picked up an injury while away with his country.’
