Portsmouth boss’ verdict on latest Yengi injury blow as details over setback emerge

John Mousinho aired his angst at Kusini Yengi’s latest injury setback arriving on international duty with Australia.

But the Pompey boss made it clear he’d never stand in the way of one of his players turning out for their country, as details over his latest injury blow emerge.

Yengi is sidelined once again for this weekend’s trip to Swansea, after picking up a knee injury while on duty with the Socceroos over the international break.

The News understands it’s unlikely to be a damaging lengthy absence for the striker, though initial hopes of a very quick comeback may have been optimistic.

The Blues will wait to see the details of those results before placing an exact time-frame on how long Yengi will be sidelined, however.

That’s after Yengi showed huge promise in his maiden campaign, bagging 13 goals and becoming a big favourite on the way to lifting the League One title.

It’s another headache for Mousinho, with a steady flow of injury issues this term after relentless fitness problems last season.

Mousinho said: ‘It has been stop-start for Kas.

‘It’s frustrating, any injury is frustrating. We’ve answered a lot of questions about possible reasons for injuries at training here, but people will go away on international duty and pick up injuries.

‘It’s probably a reason why certain players don’t want to go away on international duty or teams.

‘We’re not one of those clubs, we want players to go away and represent their country: it’s a really proud moment for anyone connected with Portsmouth when they do that.

‘Unfortunately, it does come with a slight risk, and Kas has picked up an injury while away with his country.’