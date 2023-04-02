And the former Crystal Palace and Birmingham man has also lauded the job John Mousinho has achieved during his time at the helm so far.

The Blues looked to have reignited their play-off hopes on Saturday after they defeated struggling Forest Green 1-0 on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Peterborough, Derby and Wycombe all dropping points, Pompey reduced the gap to the top six to three points as they continue their late surge.

It was another packed crowd at Fratton Park with 17,968 fans in attendance for the club’s 125th anniversary celebrations.

And the Blues’ supporters could play a vital role in a late play-off push for Mousinho’s side according to Morrison, who is adamant Pompey must be considered as serious contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the ITV EFL Highlights Show, he said: ‘It’s a big win for Portsmouth because they’re in for a sniff now (for the play-offs).

‘They’ve got a chance because no one really wants to take that sixth spot at the moment. It’s up for grabs and they have definitely got a chance.

Clinton Morrison believes the Fratton faithful will have a major role in Pompey's play-off push.

‘The one thing they’ve got in their favour is their fans, who will play a big part. Playing at home their fans are outstanding.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho arrived at Fratton Park in January after holding a player/coach role at Oxford United.

Since his appointment, the Blues have gone on to pick up nine wins and three draws in his first 16 games in charge.

After sitting 15th and 13 points away from the top six prior to his arrival, Pompey now sit ninth, just three points away from sixth-placed Peterborough.

And Morrison has lauded the job Mousinho has achieved at PO4, despite labelling his selection as ‘risky’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s another young manager given an opportunity,’ he added.

‘Everyone would’ve said that Portsmouth is a massive football club. He hasn’t got that much experience so do you give him the job?