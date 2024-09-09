‘I’ve had some tough days, it was a shock’: Portsmouth boy’s pain after huge setback

Ben Close has relived his injury woe after putting a testing period in his career to bed.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Pompey midfielder this week returned from seven weeks on the sidelines, as he followed up a Bristol Street Motors Trophy start for Doncaster with a League Two outing off the bench against Gillingham on Saturday.

It’s proved a landmark week for the Southsea lad after suffering a serious knee injury at the start of the year, for the side he joined three years ago

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Close admitted it’s been a difficult time which has afforded him perspective over his football career.

He told the Doncaster Free Press: ‘I think after the operation we were looking at six to eight months and it's been seven, so we've not rushed it or waited too long. I think we got the balance right."

‘There were some really difficult days, especially at the start. It takes a while to get your head around how long you'll be out for.

‘I won't lie, I had some tough days but I'm quite positive and got my head around it and saw that I'd be back out there eventually. It's taken a while but I'm just really happy to be back. It's the most serious injury I've had.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was a shock when it happened but you have to get your head around it and get on with it pretty fast. Professional sport isn't all rosy and it's allowed me to appreciate it more than before. I'm grateful to be playing football.’

Close found himself in the unusual position of being afforded a new two-year contract by Doncaster, despite continuing his rehabilitation this summer.

It’s an indication of how he’s valued by boss Grant McCann, with the significance not lost on the academy graduate who made 189 Pompey appearances in seven years.

Close added: ‘That (the new contract) was massive, in terms of being able to allow my mind to rest and relax and think 'I've got a contract for the next two years'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It was one less thing to worry about so I was really grateful to the gaffer and the club for doing that because it got offered after the injury. They didn't have to do it, as they knew how long I'd be out for.

‘It doesn't always happen and you see it plenty where players get a big injury and are out of contract and nothing happens. So I'm really grateful.’