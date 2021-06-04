The defender has completed a free transfer to Wigan, signing a x-year deal.

It spells the end of Whatmough’s time at his hometown club, having come through the youth ranks.

The Gosport lad was offered a new deal to extend his stay at Fratton Park after being a key player throughout the 2020-21 season.

Jack Whatmough has left Pompey for Wigan. Picture: Dennis Goodwin

Having battled back from a third serious knee injury, Whatmough made 37 appearances, scoring twice, as the Blues narrowly missed out on the League One play-offs.

However, the centre-back was tabled reduced terms to remain on the south coast.

He’s opted to turn down that contract and instead join Pompey’s League One rivals Wigan.

The 24-year-old leaves after making 136 appearances for the Blues, netting three goals.

Whatmough reunites with Leam Richardson at the DW Stadium, who served as Paul Cook’s assistant manager in the Blues’ 2016-17 League Two title-winning campaign.

Richardson told Wigan’s club website: ‘Jack has very good attributes. He is a centre half who has a good mix of the old fashioned centre half who likes to defend, but also the modern defender where he can handle the ball.

‘One of the most important factors is how much of a good person he is. He is fantastic in the dressing room and he brings maturity to the football club.