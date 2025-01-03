Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He has a place in the hearts of Pompey supporters, and now he could be on the move, if a deal can be struck.

West Brom will listen to offers for former Pompey forward Jed Wallace this month.

That's according to DOOD, a Baggies transfer insider. Twitter user @EyaWeGew had a successful hit rate when breaking transfer news for the West Midlands club in the summer, and he's provided an update on one of their players.

They are reporting that Wallace can leave the Hawthorns, should a suitable offer come in for him. It's added though, that he's currently one of the highest earners at the club, so that could make things difficult for a club wanting to take him off their hands. Another team matching that, or getting close to his wage demands would 'surprise' the insider.

Supporters hoping to see Wallace return to Fratton Park will be left disappointed however. In mid-December, The News reported that Pompey aren't believed to be pursuing a move for the West Brom captain. He was tenuously linked with a return to the South Coast in the summer, but again those rumours were wide of the mark.

Jed Wallace played for Pompey in League One and Two. He's been in the Championship for the majority of his career. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

The 30-year-old did return to Pompey in mid-September, but that was as an opposition player. He came off the bench in a 3-0 win for the Baggies that day, and received a positive reception upon his return. He called his homecoming 'special' and said Pompey were a club that he owed so much to, wishing them well for the remainder of the campaign.

Wallace, who is under contract at West Brom until the summer of 2026, didn't feature much under Carlos Corberan before he left on Christmas Eve. He's made 19 appearances in the Championship this term, but he's started only twice.

Since Chris Brunt has taken over, he's come off the bench three times against Bristol City, Sheffield United, and Preston North End. West Brom first and foremost need to find a new manager, and so any transfers may be off the table, until they find a new manager.

Pompey supporters know full well how good of a player Wallace is given he came through their ranks, so they’ll want to see him succeeded, as long as it’s not at a detriment to them. The Reading-born winger made 121 appearances in total, scoring 30 goals across League One and League Two. He reportedly made a £275,000 move to Wolves in 2015, and went on to have a career spent in the upper echelons of the Championship.

To date, he's made over 500 appearances across the top three tiers in English football, with 86 goals and 86 assists to his name. His individual honours are winning the Player of the Season at Pompey in 2015, whilst he also helped Millwall win promotion via the play-offs in 2017.