Jevani Brown: Exeter City striker and ex-Portsmouth transfer target pleads guilty to assault

A League One striker and former Pompey transfer target has admitted he assaulted a woman in a city centre.

By David George
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 19:00 GMT- 1 min read

Jevani Brown, who plays for Exeter City, pleaded guilty to one charge of assault at Exeter Crown Court earlier today (March 23).

The 28-year-old, who has been the club’s top goalscorer this season, pleaded not guilty to a second charge of assault, dated to February 2. A trial will now be scheduled to take place in court.

Jevani Brown will not play for Exeter while on trial, the club confirmed. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images
A statement has been released by Exeter City, which said: ‘Jevani Brown appeared at Exeter Magistrates Court this morning in relation to an incident in February. He pleaded guilty to one charge of assault and not guilty to a second charge of assault.

‘A trial date has now been set to hear the case at Exeter Crown Court on July 7. As the legal proceedings remain active there will be no further comment from Exeter City Football Club.’

The club has previously stated that Brown will not play for them while legal proceedings are ongoing.

Shortly before the end of the January transfer window, rumours began to circulate that Pompey were interested in signing Brown.

It had been claimed that the two League One clubs were in discussions over a fee for the 28-year-old, signalling a potential late swoop as deadline day loomed. Brown even posted on social media to suggest that a move might be on the cards, before deleting the posts soon after.

The Exeter striker will be out of contract this summer.

