After Sunday’s miserable result and display against Charlton - a defeat that pushed most of the remaining Danny Cowley loyalists finally over the edge - there was only ever going to be one option.

But as the Fratton faithful seemingly unified in what was best for the Blues’ future, would the same sentiment be felt on the other side of the Atlantic and within the Eisner family?

Their perseverance and patience with Cowley’s predecessor, Kenny Jackett, suggested otherwise.

But how wrong that assumption proved to be.

Chairman Michael Eisner and the Blues board acted swiftly, 29 hours after the final whistle went against Charlton, bringing the curtain down on a Cowley reign that lasted 22 months and 97 games.

Some might feel the final call came too late, with the rot setting in long before the Addicks added to the Blues’ agony at the weekend.

But Cowley deserved the benefit of the doubt until, unfortunately, that doubt became indisputable against the only team in League One with an even worse record over recent weeks than the now managerless Pompey.

Danny Cowley

But their work doesn’t stop there. At this moment in time the job is only half done.

They must now follow up that brave decision by showing the same attitude in appointing a successor.

If, as Cullen intimated in the club statement issued last night, the play-offs remain the ‘goal’ this season, then that ambition needs to be matched with an equally ambitious appointment that will satisfy a Blues fan base that is sick and tired of seeing no realistic route out of League One.

Forget narrowing the search for Cowley’s replacement among whose just out of work and available.

Pick the best person who is best suited for the role and responsibility of leading such a big club - and pay up, if needs be.

And once that’s done, hopefully with enough time remaining in the January transfer window, then back the new man in his recruitment demands.

