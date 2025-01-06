Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A transfer rumour linking a Leeds United player to Pompey isn't going away.

Pompey have once again been linked with a move for Leeds United’s Joe Geldhart.

Darren Witcoop, a transfer insider who previously worked for the Telegraph, and Sunday Mirror Sport, says that Pompey along with five other clubs have 'reignited' their interest in the forward. He said Geldhardt will leave Elland Road on loan this month with his destination unclear, as he weighs up his future, with enquiries also coming from overseas.

Pompey have been credited with interest along with QPR, Derby County, Plymouth Argyle, and Coventry City. All of the clubs interested in Geldhardt currently sit in the bottom half of the Championship table.

The priority before the transfer window opened was a central defender, and they were able to sign Rob Atkinson on a season-long loan from Bristol City until the end of the season. Up to three more signings have been earmarked, with an emphasis on signing players who have a good amount of experience in the Championship.

Joe Geldhart at Leeds United this season

The 22-year-old hasn't played much football for Leeds this season. In total, he's made three appearances, with his only start being in the Carabao Cup back in August.

He was named among the substitutes against Hull City in Leeds' last match, but that was the first time in two months that he found himself a part of the match day squad, despite Daniel Farke being able to name nine substitutes.

His contract with Leeds runs until the summer of 2027, and so Leeds may still hold some hopes about his long-term future at the club. Last season, he was sent on loan to Sunderland, getting three goals and three assists in 20 games.

John Mousinho has already commented on Pompey being linked to Joe Geldhardt. | Getty Images

John Mousinho has already had his say

It was in November that Geldhardt was linked with a move to Fratton Park, with 10 clubs reportedly making an enquiry to the Whites about his availability in the winter transfer window. Our friends at the Yorkshire Evening Post listed Pompey along with Stoke City, and Preston North End, as well as two clubs in Belgium as some of the potential destinations for the Scouser.

With more than a month until the transfer window opened however, John Mousinho poured cold water on to the rumours. He distanced Pompey from being a part of the race, admitting that he hadn’t even been suggested to him by Pompey’s transfer team.

Speaking to The News in November, John Mousinho said: 'Nothing in that one (Gelhardt) and nothing has crossed my desk on that.

'He’s a fantastic player, though I know he’s not been playing this season but there’s nothing to give you on that one.’

Whether Pompey’s stance on Gelhardt has changed remains to be seen. At the moment, Pompey must move players out to make space in their 25-man squad list, and there are currently four loan spaces being used, with a maximum of five able to be chosen for a match day squad.

A loan space could soon open up with Middlesbrough considering terminating Sammy Silvera's loan. Michael Carrick spoke about there needing to be a resolution to the Australian's future on the South Coast, with something being worked on.