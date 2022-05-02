The Wales international accepted his maiden campaign at Fratton Park fell below achieving the demands placed upon Danny Cowley’s side.

It was a disappointing finale to what has been a powerful end to the campaign, with just two defeats suffered in 17 fixtures going into the Hillsborough trip.

Two poor runs across the season put paid to hopes of finishing in the top six, however, with the Blues having to settle for 10th place behind Bolton on goals scored.

The season was marked in many quarters as one of transition, after a summer of recruitment upheaval after Cowley’s arrival last March.

But even with that turnover of players, Morrell was clear a top-six finish was always the target.

So the 25-year-old was disappointed Pompey didn’t deliver that return, even if recent form has provided some optimism over what lies ahead.

Joe Morrell

Morrell did take solace from the fact he’s loved the experience of wearing the star and crescent on his chest, after joining from Luton for an undisclosed fee last August.

He paid tribute to supporters for their part in making it new home he’s enjoyed being at, as he looks towards making greater progress next term.

Writing on Instagram, Morrell said: ‘Ultimately fell short of what we wanted to achieve this season, however I’ve loved every minute of my first season at Pompey.