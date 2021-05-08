Accrington boss John Coleman. Picture: LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

A victory for the Blues on the final day of the regular season will secure their place in the League One play-offs.

Oxford and Charlton are snapping at Danny Cowley's side's heels, though, and are hoping to snatch the final top-six spot should there be a slip-up.

In contrast, Stanley travel to Fratton Park having secured a mid-table finish after flirting with the play-offs throughout the campaign.

Accy have ended the campaign in strong form, however, having drawn with Sunderland, Pompey and Charlton in their past three games.

And with Sunday's south-coast clash being broadcast live on Sky Sports, Coleman has insisted his troops can bring the curtain down on their campaign by showing the country their quality.

He told the club's website: ‘We have started to hit a bit of form, probably too late.

‘I know the results haven’t been great but they have been acceptable and the way we are playing we would like the season to go on for a few more months.

‘We will give it our best shot on Sunday, there is a lot riding on it for Portsmouth and we have to play for the integrity of the league and our pride.

‘We dropped a few places with the late equaliser on Saturday against Charlton which was sickening. It will be business as usual on Sunday and we will be going there to win it.

‘It’s nice to go to the big stadiums, we historically play well in the big venues. There is the added incentive that it is on television and we have got a chance to show the country how well we have done this season.

‘I am still disappointed, and the lads are bitterly disappointed, that we think it’s a missed opportunity but you can’t live your life looking back.