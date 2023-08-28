And the Blues head coach is confident their 14th recruit of the summer will be secured in the next ‘couple of days’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The potential move was sanctioned on Thursday afternoon following a recruitment meeting headed by sporting director Rich Hughes.

With injuries to Tom Lowery and Kusini Yengi, the Blues are keen to bring in one more signing before Friday’s 11pm deadline.

And although Mousinho wouldn’t be drawn on the identity of their prime target, he is hopeful a move can be finalised at the start of this week.

Pompey’s head coach told The News: ‘We are looking to possibly bring one more in with the injuries we have, hopefully we’ll have news on that in the next couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘At our recruitment meeting (on Thursday), essentially what we wanted to do was summarise where we were with the squad, then take the injuries out of that and see what one extra player would do.

John Mousinho believes Pompey are 'close' to completing another signing. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘We all came to the conclusion that, with the length of Tom Lowery and Kusini’s injuries, it might be an idea to do that and bring someone else in.

‘Nothing is done yet, nothing is finished, we are close with one and hopefully we’ll see that in the next few days.

‘It’s going to have to happen in the next few days because we haven’t got long in the transfer window before it closes on Friday.’

Anjorin would represent Pompey’s third loan recruit, joining Abu Kamara (Norwich) and Alex Robertson (Manchester City).