Pompey’s ‘great’ centre-half pairing have been absolved of blame for Pompey’s heartbreaking Coventry loss.

And John Mousinho is ready to continue with Regan Poole and Connor Ogilvie in the crucial clash with Derby.

The latest central defensive partnership have been employed for the last four matches, three of which have been away from Fratton Park.

Millwall aside, the duo have impressed the Blues head coach in the ongoing absence of Conor Shaughnessy, Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews.

Atkinson was yesterday expected to return to training following a five-week lay-off with a calf problem, but Mousinho has played down a return to the starting XI at this stage.

In the meantime, he has every faith in Poole and Ogilvie maintaining their relationship in the heart of Pompey’s defence.

Mousinho told The News: ‘I don’t give any blame for Coventry’s goal to the centre-halves, to be honest. I thought they were great.

‘They dealt with everything, blocks, squeezing the line, being brave on the ball at times. I was really pleased with their performance.

‘If we hadn't conceded that late goal, I would have been waxing lyrical about what a good away point it was and how we set ourselves up for the weekend. But unfortunately we’re not because of the final margins of the game.

Connor Ogilvie put in an impressive performance alongside Regan Poole, despite the 1-0 defeat at Coventry. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

I thought they (Poole and Ogilvie) were really good, though. They were very good away at Preston, but we didn’t manage to see it off, good against Blackburn with an excellent clean sheet, and struggled a bit away at Millwall.

‘On Wednesday they were very, very solid again - so 75 per cent of the time they’ve been very good.’

Atkinson potential return

Marlon Pack has served at the back at times this season, most recently as a substitute in the 2-1 loss at Millwall, while Ryley Towler continues to be overlooked.

Even with Alexander Milosevic missing through a calf issue against Coventry, Mousinho still didn’t call upon Towler for his bench on Wednesday night, instead choosing Pack and Terry Devlin as his defensive options.

It remains to be seen what Atkinson’s involvement is for the visit of Derby in one of three Fratton Park matches remaining this season.

While Conor Shaughnessy is anticipated to return to full training next week, having missed the last nine matches during an injury-ravaged season.

Mousinho added: ‘Rob was due to have a tapered training session on Thursday to get him back into the swing of things, but not with a view for the weekend. I just think it’s too soon for him, unfortunately.

‘Ryley travelled with us to Coventry but was not selected, however he is certainly in the mix.

‘While Shocks is pencilled in to come back into training next week and then we’ll see. It has been a long injury - it’s now seven weeks - so we must make sure we’re cautious with him.’

