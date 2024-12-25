Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For almost four months he had been the ‘unfortunate’ one - overlooked, out-of-favour and off the scene.

However, Saturday’s visit of Coventry saw John Mousinho finally end Ryley Towler’s agonising first-team exile.

The 22-year-old previously hadn’t featured for a single minute since August’s 3-1 loss to Sunderland, an absence totalling 15 matches.

During that time, the former Bristol City man had found himself behind Regan Poole, Tom McIntyre, Jordan Williams and even Marlon Pack in the battle for centre-half spots.

Ryley Towler heads clear in Pompey's 4-1 victory over Coventry. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Yet Mousinho felt Coventry represented the right occasion to bring him back in from the cold to replace McIntyre - and the outcome was a 4-1 Pompey victory.

The Blues head coach told The News: ‘We’ve had a couple of weekends where Ryley would be training on the Saturday and not in the squad, but he keeps himself going, keeps his head up, doesn't let himself down.

‘As he grew into the Coventry game, he got better and better. The second-half performance from Ryley was pretty faultless, so I’m really, really happy with that. I want him to keep improving, I want him to keep pushing, it was a really good chance for him on Saturday - and he took it.

‘Anyone that knows him will tell you he’s a really nice kid, he works really hard, and that professionalism shows.

‘It has been really tough, he’s probably a bit unfortunate, I keep saying that with Ryley. His career with Pompey has probably been defined by a bit of ill fortune.

‘Coming in last year and losing his place after one game was slightly unfortunate, but then Conor Shaughnessy coming in has been so good - then whenever anyone else came in like Regan or Raggs they were really good as well.

‘Ryley has bided his time, he has waited. Maybe unexpectedly he came into the side against Coventry, and he played really well.’

For the dropped McIntyre, it represented a swift exit from the starting XI having been recalled against Derby in place of the injured Regan Poole.

Instead he was left unused on the bench against the Sky Blues, while Towler can be expected to keep his place for the Boxing Day trip to Watford (3pm).

Mousinho added: ‘I thought it was the right thing to do, based on everything Ryley has done and off the back of whatever we think is the best chance for us to win a football game.

‘Tom’s fine, he understands it, he’s a really great lad. I took him through my thoughts and reasons and how I think he can get back into the team. There was no issue whatsoever.’