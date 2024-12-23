Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ryley Towler wants to stay and fight for his place at Pompey amid talk of a departure.

And the defender insisted he has ‘so much to give’ to the Blues’ Championship campaign, after a winning return to the side.

Towler aided John Mousinho’s side as they picked up a massive 4-1 win over Coventry City, which carried them out of the second-tier relegation places.

It was the 22-year-old’s first appearance since the end of August, with a lengthy absence from the starting XI after playing the first five games.

Towler has been linked with a loan move away from Fratton Park in the new year, with Mousinho confirming that’s a consideration for the centre-back to get the game time he’s not been picking up of late.

He said: ‘I want to stay here and I want to be here.

‘I want to play football, that’s what you want to do. All that is in my head is to play as much as football - and hopefully that’s here.

‘I want to play games, so I have to keep improving and keep trying to impress, knocking on that door and giving myself a chance of playing every week.

‘I feel I have so much to give.

I haven’t had a proper conversation with the gaffer yet, but that will probably be the plan.

‘I’ve got the shirt now and I have to keep it. Games like this give you confidence and I have to grow now.’

Towler has been applauded by Mousinho for the attitude he’s shown amid 15 games without a minute of action. That has also seen the former Bristol City man out of the squad for three games, as well as being an unused sub.

Towler added: ‘I’m not one to sulk around, you have to be ready. I try to be a good lad around the boys and we’re a close bunch.

‘I’ve been waiting for a long time to get a chance but you still have to be ready and you still have to work hard.

‘If that chance does come and you’re not ready you won’t take it. You have to stay positive, so it’s pleasing to help the team to three points.’